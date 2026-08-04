2 dogs found dead at dog boarding house in Citrus County; owner arrested: CCSO

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said it has arrested the owner of a dog boarding house after two dogs died in her care.

CCSO said a 911 call reported Pampered Paws Ranch at 4430 S. Tonya Terrace in Homosassa after two owners of the boarded dogs reported they had died at the facility.

Animal control officers went to the facility owned by 43-year-old Nicole Palmer and they smelled an odor consistent with deceased animals, locating the two deceased animals in a converted garage in the home.

CCSO said the garage space had large accumulations of feces and urine and no visible water source was present. No air conditioning was seen in the room despite ongoing heat advisories.

CCSO said eight boarded dogs were found on the property in hazardous conditions with excessive waste, high heat and limited water.

All the remaining dogs were secured by animal control. Some owners reclaimed their dogs while others were taken to Animal Control, CCSO said.

Palmer was arrested on two felony counts of animal cruelty. More charges may be coming as the investigation continues.