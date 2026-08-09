News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 9

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Brittney Gomez gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Hotter, drier week ahead

A chance of storms will continue this evening. This will be our best rain chance for the next several days.

Forecast: Hotter, drier week ahead

More of the top stories for Aug 9 from Tampa Bay 28: