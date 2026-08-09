Polk County K9 Ace returns home after being shot in line of duty

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County Sheriff’s Office K9 shot while protecting deputies during a confrontation last week is returning home after emergency surgery and days of recovery.

The sheriff’s office announced Sunday that K9 Ace was released from veterinary care after being critically injured Thursday night while assisting deputies during a shooting incident.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect who shot Ace was killed at the scene by Ace’s handler, Deputy Natalie Oestreich, and two other deputies.

Officials said Deputy Oestreich immediately treated Ace’s wounds and carried him to safety before he was rushed to Parkway Veterinary Emergency Clinic in Lakeland, where staff stabilized him.

Ace was later flown by Tampa General Hospital’s Aeromed team to the Veterinary Medical Center at Lakewood Ranch. There, Dr. Diaz performed surgery that resulted in the amputation of Ace’s left front leg.

The sheriff’s office said Ace attempted to walk shortly after waking from anesthesia and has remained active during recovery.