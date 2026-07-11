News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 11

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams says to expect partly cloudy skies with increasing clouds this Sunday, with shower and storm chances up to 40% by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid-90s, with heat indices in the 100-105 degree range.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, July 11, 2026

More of the top stories for July 11 from Tampa Bay 28: