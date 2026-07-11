I-4 pursuit ends in crash, passenger seriously hurt after driver tops 100 mph

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — A high-speed chase along Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County ended with a crash that left a passenger seriously injured and a driver facing multiple felony charges, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the pursuit began Saturday morning near mile marker 20 after a silver SUV was spotted speeding through traffic and using the emergency shoulder to pass vehicles.

Officials said the SUV was traveling more than 100 mph in a 70 mph zone while weaving through traffic on westbound I-4.

FHP attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued fleeing despite the emergency lights and sirens.

During the chase, officials said the driver flashed headlights at other motorists while aggressively approaching traffic ahead. The SUV later crashed while attempting to pass vehicles on the shoulder.

Troopers identified the driver as Jeffery Adam Anglin. He was taken into custody at the scene and charged with reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and fleeing and eluding law enforcement resulting in serious injury or death.

The passenger, identified as Cassandra Lee Anglin, suffered severe injuries, including a broken femur. Rescue crews had to remove her from the wrecked SUV before she was transported to Tampa General Hospital.

FHP said multiple drivers had called in reports about the SUV before troopers located it on the interstate.