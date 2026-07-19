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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 19

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Julio Cortez/AP, WFTS
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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Lower rain chances next week

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams for Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, July 19, 2026

More of the top stories for July 19 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | July 19 7 p.m.

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