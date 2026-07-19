Dozens rally in downtown Tampa demanding justice after ICE shootings in Maine and Texas

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of protesters gathered at Tampa City Hall Sunday, calling for justice following two fatal shootings involving ICE agents — one in Maine and one in Houston.

The victims, Joan Guerrero in Maine and Lorenzo Salgado in Texas, were both killed during ICE traffic stops this past week.

The rally was organized by the Tampa Immigrant Rights Committee. The group also sought to draw attention to Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were shot and killed by ICE officers earlier this year.

Yunqing Zheng, a member of the Tampa Immigrant Rights Committee, said the inconsistency in how ICE agents operate was a central concern for those who turned out.

"It seems like every ICE agent is following different sets of guidelines, different sets of rules. It's been very inconsistent across the board," Zheng said.

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Zheng said the group's goal was to bring visibility to all four victims.

"We're out here rallying to demand justice for them and to bring attention to their stories as well as the violence that ICE is carrying out," Zheng said.

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The shootings this past week have sparked a national debate over ICE and traffic stops. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said verbal guidance has been issued to ICE field offices.

"Vehicle stops are continuing. Verbal guidance has been given to all field offices across the country by the Department of Homeland Security. The president and the Secretary of Homeland Security are on the same page that vehicle stops are a necessary tool that ICE agents need," Leavitt said.

Organizers of the Tampa protests said no future protests are currently planned.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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