News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 2

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Despite being in the middle of the rainy season, water restrictions across our area aren’t going away just yet. They were set to expire this week, but they’ve now been extended through October. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez first spoke with homeowners when the restrictions were put in place in the spring. Now, she is following through and listening to Lutz residents about how they are feeling about the extension.

Fire officials urge caution with fireworks as brush fire concerns linger ahead of the holiday weekend

The Tampa Police Department says it's coming out in full force to monitor the crowds for the Fourth of July. Reporter Jada Williams visited Julian B. Lane Park, where the city’s events are planned, and has more.

Tampa police to deploy full force for Liberty by the Bay Fourth of July celebration

An explosive device found inside the garage of a St. Petersburg home prompted a bomb squad response, temporary evacuations, and a controlled detonation after it was deemed too unstable to move.

WFTS

As we head into the holiday weekend, fire officials are urging extra caution to protect your family and your home and to prevent wildfires. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Keely McCormick has the safety warnings you need to know.

Fire officials urge caution with fireworks as brush fire concerns linger ahead of the holiday weekend

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: 4th of July Forecast

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake for Saturday, July 4, 2026— 4th of July Forecast

Latest Fireworks Forecast - Updated July 2nd

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More of the top stories for July 2 from Tampa Bay 28: