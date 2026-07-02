Water restrictions extended through October across Tampa Bay area despite rainy season

Water restrictions that were set to expire this week have been extended through Oct. 1 across the Tampa Bay area, leaving homeowners limited to watering their lawns once a week for up to 4 hours a day.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) said the region is still more than 11 inches below its normal rainfall over the past year.

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Michelle Hopkins, Regulation Division director for the Southwest Florida Water Management District, said the region needs sustained rainfall before restrictions can be lifted.

"We've had some rain, but we need consistent above-average rainfall to be able to make up for the deficit that we've experienced through the past year," Hopkins said.

She said reservoir levels remain well below normal. Water providers are relying more heavily on rivers while working to preserve groundwater supplies.

"Tampa Bay Water, at the last look I had, was 2.3 billion gallons out of 15.5. And then the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority, reservoirs are 2.8 out of 6.5 billion gallons," Hopkins said.

For most homeowners with less than an acre of property, watering is permitted once a week for up to 4 hours, based on their address. New lawns and plants are exempt for their first 60 days.

Some businesses, including agricultural operations, are also exempt because their livelihoods depend on keeping plants alive. Plant nursuries have a different water use permit through SWFWMD, with the specifics set out by the district. Hannah Stiglic, an employee at Hollie's Farm and Garden, said the exemption is essential.

"Our plants are basically where we get our profit from, so we have to constantly water them like 2 or 3 times a day," Stiglic said.

Residents in Lutz and surrounding communities say dry lawns and dead plants have become a familiar sight. Many said they understand why the restrictions are in place, even if the situation is difficult.

Simon Tabron, a Lutz resident, said the restrictions make sense given the conditions.

"We've had a drought, so it makes perfect sense," Tabron said.

Erin Grillo, a Tampa resident, said while she is frustrated, the stakes are too high to ignore.

"It's very frustrating - our watering day is Thursdays after 6 p.m. And I'm at work after 6 p.m. so we just have no way to water and all our plants are dying," Grillo said. "[But], we need to have water, especially now with all the forest fires and stuff going on. We can't run out of water. Water is life."

Heather Robertson, a Land O' Lakes resident with a well, said she has adjusted her habits to conserve water.

"I have a well, so I usually wait for the rains to come before I will do massive amounts of laundry, so that we can conserve the water and not empty our aquifer," Robertson said. "I keep to the restrictions and I only water on my designated day."

Not everyone is following the rules, however. Since April, Hillsborough County has issued 1,787 violations. The first offense results in a warning, but repeat violations can lead to fines starting at $100, increasing with each offense. Pasco County has taken a more educational approach, issuing warnings first while recording 256 violations.

Grillo said she finds it frustrating when others do not comply.

"It makes me mad. Why do I have to comply and they don't," Grillo said.

Stiglic said she feels the same way.

"It makes me really upset. I mean, there's nothing I can do about it, but it still like breaks my heart knowing that people just really don't care about not only like their environment, but just like the earth," Stiglic said.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District said if the region receives enough rainfall during the rainy season, the restrictions could be lifted before Oct. 1.