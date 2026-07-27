News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 27, 2026

Bucs veteran player requests trade, dog-friendly cruise out of Tampa canceled, and customers can't get money back; multiple women report a man following and photographing them on Bayshore Boulevard; cool weather this week.

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Dog-friendly cruise out of Tampa promised puppy massages, a personal butler and a historic first for pet travel on a Margaritaville at Sea ship. The ship never sailed; now customers tell Tampa Bay 28 consumer reporter Susan El Khoury they can't get their money back.

'First-ever' dog-friendly cruise from Tampa vanished with customers' money

WFTS/Kyle Burger Vita Vea at Bucs' mandatory minicamp

A Leon County judge is keeping Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback on Florida’s primary ballot—rejecting Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins’ challenge to his residency.

Women who frequent Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard tell Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams they feel unsafe after a man was spotted following and photographing female runners from a vehicle, but Tampa police say no crime has been committed.

Women raise safety concerns along Bayshore Boulevard

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says to expect cooler temps and rain all week as front sits over Tampa Bay area.