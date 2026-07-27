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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 27, 2026

News Tonight July 27
WFTS
News Tonight July 27
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Bucs veteran player requests trade, dog-friendly cruise out of Tampa canceled, and customers can't get money back; multiple women report a man following and photographing them on Bayshore Boulevard; cool weather this week.

Top Headlines

'First-ever' dog-friendly cruise from Tampa vanished with customers' money

Vita Vea
Vita Vea at Bucs' mandatory minicamp

Women raise safety concerns along Bayshore Boulevard

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says to expect cooler temps and rain all week as front sits over Tampa Bay area.

Latest forecast as high temperatures expected below average

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