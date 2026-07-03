News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 3

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake says showers will likely start around the beaches close to 8 a.m. tomorrow and then move close to Tampa and I-75 around noon. The majority of the heavy rain will be in the interior after noon until 7 PM.

PM Weather

More of the top stories for July 3 from Tampa Bay 28: