News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 5

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Morning shower and storm chance again Monday and Tuesday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams for Sunday, July 5, 2026 — Morning showers before drying out soon

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, July 5, 2026

More of the top stories for July 5 from Tampa Bay 28: