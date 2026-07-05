Two elderly victims found dead after Winter Haven fire: WHPD

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Two elderly people died after firefighters found them trapped inside a burning Winter Haven home Sunday morning, where heavy fire and smoke were pouring from the residence.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, Winter Haven Fire Department crews and Polk County Fire Rescue responded around 10:16 a.m. to a structure fire at 1911 5th St. NE.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story home and learned two adults were trapped inside the rear portion of the residence. Two other adults escaped safely before crews arrived.

Officials said firefighters contained the fire within five minutes and located the two elderly victims in the back part of the home, where the fire is believed to have started. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Winter Haven Police Department

The Winter Haven Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting those affected by the fire.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic fire,” Winter Haven Fire Chief Drew Neubrand said in a statement. “We also recognize the impact this incident has on our entire community, and we are grateful that two adults were able to escape safely.”