News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 7

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

A Zephyrhills man is dead after a tree fell on his home, and neighbors said the loss has left the community heartbroken. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Mark Godsey, 64. Godsey's sister-in-law reached out to Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez and sent a statement on behalf of the family, saying they were all "shocked and heartbroken." Man killed after tree falls on Zephyrhills home

City leaders in Temple Terrace are considering installing speed cameras in school zones as part of an effort to slow drivers and improve student safety.

A Dade City nurse says instinct and training took over after a roofer was struck by lightning while working outside her home Monday afternoon.

It has been almost three months since parking rates went up on St. Pete Beach, and it's now impacting tourism and local businesses.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake said extreme heat will continue across the area as dew points climb into the 70s. A few scattered showers could develop around lunchtime Wednesday before pushing inland later in the day.

Latest forecast as rain chances expected in the next week

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More of the top stories for July 7 from Tampa Bay 28: