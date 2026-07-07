Family and neighbors remember Zephyrhills man killed after tree falls on home on Brisk Drive

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Zephyrhills man is dead after a tree fell on his home, and neighbors said the loss has left the community heartbroken.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Mark Godsey, 64. Deputies responded just after 4 p.m. Monday to a report of a tree that had fallen on a home on Brisk Drive in Zephyrhills.

Watch report from Annette Gutierrez

Man killed after tree falls on Zephyrhills home

Godsey's sister-in-law reached out to Tampa Bay 28 Annette Gutierrez through the Wesley Chapel Community Facebook group and sent a statement on behalf of the family.

"The loss of Mark has left us all shocked and heartbroken. He was deeply loved by his family and friends, and his kindness, warmth, and presence touched the lives of so many. His memory will live on in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him, and he will be missed more than words can express. During this incredibly difficult time, we will surround his surviving spouse with love, prayers, and unwavering support, offering comfort and strength in the days ahead. Though Mark is no longer with us, the love he shared and the impact he made will never be forgotten." Tamara Kurfiss, Mark Godsey's Sister-In-Law

Neighbor William Murphy said Godsey will be missed.

"Mark was a great guy. Mark would do if you needed help, and Mark was available, Mark would help you. He was that kind of guy," Murphy said.

Murphy said Godsey had been in the process of having trees removed from his property, but noted the cost can be a barrier.

"Getting trees removed is so expensive," Murphy said. "These trees are big and heavy and dangerous and unfortunately, they rot and you don't know them half the time."

WFTS

The National Weather Service said the tree does not appear to have fallen because of weather. Still, neighbors said years of hurricanes have made them more aware of the risks large trees can pose.

Neighbor Kathie Grimsley said Godsey had dealt with fallen trees before.

WFTS

"He had a lot of trees come down during that storm and it took them quite a while to get all of them up," Grimsley said.

Grimsley called the incident alarming, saying it could have happened to anyone in the neighborhood.

"It's very shocking, it's, you know, that could have been any of us, that could have been any of us, we all have those ancient oaks," Grimsley said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral expenses. You can find more information here.



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