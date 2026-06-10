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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 10

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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event

Pasco bloodhounds, used to track missing people and suspects, will wear protective vests for the first time

Screwworm Livestock
FILE - An adult New World screwworm fly sits in this undated photo.

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Car crashed into home and caught fire in St. Pete: SPFR

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Inland rain surge

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says inland areas across central Florida can expect daily showers and thunderstorms through the weekend, while coastal communities west of I-75 will see much less rain.

There was also heavy flooding in St. Pete today. Click here to watch the video.

Heat is on and so are summer thunderstorms

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 10 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | June 10 7 p.m.

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