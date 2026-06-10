News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 10

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.
Top Headlines
A Ruskin man was riding his motorcycle when he was struck, and the driver drove off. Now, Tampa Bay 28 East Hillsborough County reporter Keely McCormick has an update on the victim’s condition and the latest in the investigation.Hit-and-run survivor's road to recovery
- A night out in Tampa can be expensive, but one of our viewers got an unexpected sticker shock. He reached out to Tampa Bay 28 after his car disappeared. Turns out, it was towed from a paid parking lot. Consumer investigator Susan El Khoury looked into the matter and got results.
- They help deputies track missing people and suspects on the run, but sometimes the bloodhounds can end up in the line of fire. Now, as Tampa Bay 28 Pasco County reporter Erik Waxler shows, those dogs are getting protection to keep them safe.
- The Florida Commissioner of Agriculture (FDACS) is expanding screwworm import restrictions following additional detections of New World Screwworms (NWS) in Texas and New Mexico.
- A 32-year-old Polk County detention deputy was killed in a crash while riding as a passenger on Interstate 4 in Haines City.
- The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said it has arrested a man accused of crashing a car into a home Monday morning.
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Inland rain surge
Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says inland areas across central Florida can expect daily showers and thunderstorms through the weekend, while coastal communities west of I-75 will see much less rain.
There was also heavy flooding in St. Pete today. Click here to watch the video.