Man arrested after crashing car into home in St. Pete: SPPD

ST. PETERBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said it has arrested a man accused of crashing a car into a home Monday morning.

SPPD said it has arrested 37-year-old Kendric Dennard Stephens.

Police said a Honda Accord crashed into a house and caught fire on 14th Avenue South around 3 a.m. on June 8.

Officials said the residents of the home were able to evacuate and were uninjured.

The home sustained significant structural damage, per the report.

SPPD released a video of the suspect leaving the crime scene.

On June 10, police said they arrested Stephens for leaving the scene of a crash, driving while his license was suspended, and violating probation.



Share Your Story with Larissa



Larissa Scott stays on top of everything related to education and public health for Tampa Bay 28. If you have a story you want to share, send Larissa a message below.

Contact Larissa Scott First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything related to education and public health for Tampa Bay 28. If you have a story you want to share, send Larissa a message below.