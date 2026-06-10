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Man arrested after crashing car into home in St. Pete: SPPD

Car crashed into home and caught fire in St. Pete: SPFR
Sandra Henderson
Car crashed into home and caught fire in St. Pete: SPFR
Man arrested after car crashed into home in St. Pete Monday: SPPD
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ST. PETERBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said it has arrested a man accused of crashing a car into a home Monday morning.

SPPD said it has arrested 37-year-old Kendric Dennard Stephens.

Police said a Honda Accord crashed into a house and caught fire on 14th Avenue South around 3 a.m. on June 8.

Officials said the residents of the home were able to evacuate and were uninjured.

The home sustained significant structural damage, per the report.

SPPD released a video of the suspect leaving the crime scene.

On June 10, police said they arrested Stephens for leaving the scene of a crash, driving while his license was suspended, and violating probation.


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