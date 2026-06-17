News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 17

Tonight, we are covering the state of insurance and following through by listening to USAA members. We told you that the insurance company serving military families announced that, starting this week, it will drop rates and return money to its customers as a one-time dividend. It’s a story that got a lot of response from military families here in the Tampa Bay area, with one veteran in Seffner telling Tampa Bay 28 anchor Nadeen Yanes she’ll believe it when she sees it.

USAA returning $500 million to members, but some Florida veterans remain frustrated by high premiums