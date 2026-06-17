News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 17

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.
Top Headlines
Tonight, we are covering the state of insurance and following through by listening to USAA members. We told you that the insurance company serving military families announced that, starting this week, it will drop rates and return money to its customers as a one-time dividend. It’s a story that got a lot of response from military families here in the Tampa Bay area, with one veteran in Seffner telling Tampa Bay 28 anchor Nadeen Yanes she’ll believe it when she sees it.USAA returning $500 million to members, but some Florida veterans remain frustrated by high premiums
- Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed legislation allowing patrons to carry alcoholic beverages throughout a designated section of downtown. Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit is hearing from business owners who say it could be a game-changer for the city's revitalization efforts.
- A Jeep lost control, crashed through a fence, and stopped just short of falling into a pool on Tuesday evening, according to the Clearwater Police Department (CPD).
- A pilot was killed when a single-occupant aircraft crashed in Polk County, officials said. On Wednesday, the pilot was confirmed to be Cole Robinson, a member of the Lakeland Aero Club.
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Coastal drought to persist
Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says the drought affecting Florida’s Gulf Coast, especially areas west of I-75, is expected to continue through at least the next couple of weeks.