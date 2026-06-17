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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 17

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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

  • Tonight, we are covering the state of insurance and following through by listening to USAA members. We told you that the insurance company serving military families announced that, starting this week, it will drop rates and return money to its customers as a one-time dividend. It’s a story that got a lot of response from military families here in the Tampa Bay area, with one veteran in Seffner telling Tampa Bay 28 anchor Nadeen Yanes she’ll believe it when she sees it.

    USAA returning $500 million to members, but some Florida veterans remain frustrated by high premiums

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed legislation allowing patrons to carry alcoholic beverages throughout a designated section of downtown. Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit is hearing from business owners who say it could be a game-changer for the city's revitalization efforts.
State approval clears way for open containers in Lake Wales downtown district

Jeep loses control, crashes through fence, stops just short of pool: CPD

Cole Robinson

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Coastal drought to persist

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says the drought affecting Florida’s Gulf Coast, especially areas west of I-75, is expected to continue through at least the next couple of weeks.

Latest forecast as summer heat comes in, lack of rain in coming weeks

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 17 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | June 17 7 p.m.

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