Jeep loses control, crashes through fence, stops just short of pool: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Jeep lost control, crashed through a fence, and stopped just short of falling into a pool on Tuesday evening, according to the Clearwater Police Department (CPD).
The incident happened in the 400 block of Coronado Avenue.
No injuries were reported
Lutz residents fight private school rezoning at county hearing
More than 30 residents showed up to Hillsborough County's Land Use Hearing to reject a rezoning proposal that would bring a 1,000-student private school to Lutz.
Lutz residents oppose rezoning for private school citing traffic and safety concerns