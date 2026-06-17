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Jeep loses control, crashes through fence, stops just short of pool: CPD

Jeep loses control, crashes through fence, stops just short of pool: CPD
CPD
Jeep loses control, crashes through fence, stops just short of pool: CPD
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CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Jeep lost control, crashed through a fence, and stopped just short of falling into a pool on Tuesday evening, according to the Clearwater Police Department (CPD).

The incident happened in the 400 block of Coronado Avenue.

No injuries were reported

Lutz residents fight private school rezoning at county hearing

More than 30 residents showed up to Hillsborough County's Land Use Hearing to reject a rezoning proposal that would bring a 1,000-student private school to Lutz.

Lutz residents oppose rezoning for private school citing traffic and safety concerns

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