LAKE WALES, Fla. — People visiting downtown Lake Wales can now grab a drink and take a stroll.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed legislation allowing patrons to carry alcoholic beverages throughout a designated section of downtown. This makes Lake Wales the first city in Polk County with an open container district.

WATCH: State approval clears way for open containers in Lake Wales downtown district

State approval clears way for open containers in Lake Wales downtown district

Melanie’s Seafood Company opened its doors six years ago in downtown Lake Wales. For owner Steve Manuell, construction projects in the area brought challenges.

“The construction phase hurt a little. I do believe it's going to improve. We're just patiently waiting,” Manuell said.

He believes a new Arts, Culture and Entertainment District (ACE) could help turn the corner.

“I’m amplified. What the city is trying to do is to help all of us downtown,” Manuell said.

The ACE district spans from Highway 17 westward to First Street eastward, and from Central Avenue to Orange Avenue. City leaders said the goal is to create a more walkable downtown, while encouraging more shopping and dining.

"We want it to be an inviting space where people can come participate at one establishment and then take their beer or wine to another establishment and help increase foot traffic in some of the retail stores," said Eric Marshall, spokesperson for the City of Lake Wales.

Participating businesses will serve drinks in special branded cups that allow customers to walk throughout the district. Some residents worry that allowing alcohol outdoors could create problems for families visiting downtown.

“Launching this program, with just a few restaurants and bars in downtown Lake Wales will give us a taste of how the program will work moving forward and if we need to draw back, we’ll draw back," Marshall said. "But right now, with our partnership with the Lake Wales Police Department and assistance of the bar and restaurant owners, we feel that what we're presenting to the community is going to continue our safe, family-friendly environment."

Manuell believes it's all part of a bigger vision for the city's future.

"With the Grand Hotel eventually being reopened, it's going to be wonderful. This will be a destination point,” Manuell said.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.