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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 25

June 25 News Tonight
Andreina Barroso/ WFTS
June 25 News Tonight
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and last updated

74-year-old man becomes the oldest person executed in Florida's history, Tampa area organizations mobilize to help Venezuela after quake, and rain chances increase.

Top Headlines

Tampa Bay rallies to aid Venezuela earthquake victims

Roundup
Stock image shows bottles of Roundup weedkiller.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rain chances are expected to increase going into next week.

Latest forecast as rain chances increase throughout the week

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 25 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | June 25 7 p.m.

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