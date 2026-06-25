News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 25

74-year-old man becomes the oldest person executed in Florida's history, Tampa area organizations mobilize to help Venezuela after quake, and rain chances increase.
Top Headlines
- A 74-year-old man convicted of fatally stabbing his wife became the oldest person executed in Florida on Thursday, and the state is scheduled to execute another 74-year-old next month.
- Many people in Tampa say they are worried sick for their loved ones still in Venezuela, where limited supplies are making recovery efforts difficult. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez talked to an organization hoping help victims of the powerful earthquake.
Tampa Bay rallies to aid Venezuela earthquake victims
- The Supreme Court sided with the maker of the Roundup weedkiller Thursday in a ruling expected to block thousands of lawsuits alleging it failed to warn people the product could cause cancer.
- Several Fort Meade residents are suing the city over its decision to approve an industrial data center, according to new legal documents.
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rain chances are expected to increase going into next week.
Latest forecast as rain chances increase throughout the week
WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.
More of the top stories for June 25 from Tampa Bay 28:
Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | June 25 7 p.m.