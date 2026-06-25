News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 25

74-year-old man becomes the oldest person executed in Florida's history, Tampa area organizations mobilize to help Venezuela after quake, and rain chances increase.

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Tampa Bay rallies to aid Venezuela earthquake victims

The Supreme Court sided with the maker of the Roundup weedkiller Thursday in a ruling expected to block thousands of lawsuits alleging it failed to warn people the product could cause cancer.

ZikG/Shutterstock.com Stock image shows bottles of Roundup weedkiller.

Several Fort Meade residents are suing the city over its decision to approve an industrial data center, according to new legal documents.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rain chances are expected to increase going into next week.

Latest forecast as rain chances increase throughout the week

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 25 from Tampa Bay 28: