Fort Meade residents sue city over approval of industrial data center

FORT MEADE, Fla. — Several Fort Meade residents are suing the city over its decision to approve an industrial data center, according to new legal documents.

Residents argue that it will damage their neighborhood.

The lawsuit, filed in Polk County, claims the city proceeded with the project without providing nearby property owners with proper notice of meetings or hearings. Residents said the approval changes the land use and zoning to heavy industrial, creating a development far more intense than the surrounding area.

The plaintiffs said the project violates Fort Meade’s comprehensive plan and will harm their quality of life, increase burdens on utilities, and disrupt the character of their community.

They are asking the court to void the city’s development order, block construction permits, and stop the project from moving forward.

City officials have not yet responded publicly to the lawsuit.