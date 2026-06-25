Tampa Bay organizations collect donations, mobilize relief after deadly Venezuela earthquakes

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay organizations are stepping up to help victims of two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela just minutes apart, killing and injuring hundreds of people.

Many people in Tampa say they are worried sick for their loved ones still in Venezuela, where limited supplies are making recovery efforts difficult.

Leon Granado, president of the Venezuela USA Foundation, is partnering with Boricuas de Corazon Inc. to collect supplies at Sandy Perrone Park in Tampa.

"We need your help, we need your assistance because Venezuela is devastated," Granado said.

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Granado grew emotional talking about how far away he is from his family back in Venezuela.

"My brothers, my sisters are in Venezuela," Granado said.

Linda Perez, founder of Boricuas de Corazon Inc., said donors can trust their contributions will reach those who need them.

"Guarantee that nothing that we're going to be collecting is going to be lost," Perez said.

Perez is calling on the entire community to get involved.

"Without any color, any race, everyone is welcome in here. Venezuela needs us now," Perez said.

The organizations are asking for donations of medicine, nonperishable food and water filters.

They also ask that people avoid donating bottled water or money. Organizers said bottled water adds too much weight to shipping crates, and they want to avoid concerns about where monetary donations could end up.

Granado said any money the organizations do accept will be used only to cover transportation costs.

"We don't want to receive money — we don't want the money," Granado said. "Right now, the situation is very complicated. To handle money is very very hard because of the [social] media right now," Granado said.

Andreina Barroso was in Caracas, Venezuela, when the earthquakes struck. She is a former Tampa resident Tampa Bay 28 Annette Gutierrez spoke with just a few months ago after she self-deported to Venezuela. Barroso sent photos of the aftermath and said in a message, "It's a miracle I'm alive." She said many people have died, while others are still missing.

Andreina Barroso

Juan Galindez's cousin, Maria Eugenia, was on the 13th floor of her apartment in Carrizal, a city south of Caracas, when the quakes hit.

"We heard lots of screams... it was really strong. For a moment, I thought it was a bomb because of the force and the sound," Eugenia said in Spanish. The quote has been translated into English by Tampa Bay 28.

She said the situation is critical, with constant power outages affecting the area.

Galindez, who serves as secretary of the Venezuela USA Foundation, said the country's limited resources are making it nearly impossible to help those who are trapped.

"That's the reason why we're here asking for help — because we had a huge situation — a disaster — and we don't have the tools, we don't have medicine, we don't have food enough to help the people that suffered that disaster," Galindez said.

Sandy Perrone Park in Tampa will be open for donations and volunteers Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More info:

Venezuela USA Foundation



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