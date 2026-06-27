News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 27

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Brittney Gomez gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Typical summer storms return

Any lingering storms will fizzle out by late this evening. Low temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Typical summer storms return

More of the top stories for June 27 from Tampa Bay 28: