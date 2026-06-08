WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Residents in the Epperson community of Wesley Chapel are on high alert after three masked individuals were caught on video vandalizing cars in a neighborhood driveway.

Jennifer Ramos said she has lived in Epperson for nearly a decade and has never been the victim of a crime like this.

Watch report from Annette Gutierrez

Epperson community residents on edge after masked vandals target cars with feces, condiments

"This is the first time this has ever happened, so we were really like, 'what is going on here?'" Ramos said.

Ramos said it happened last Tuesday night just before 11. In her driveway were four vehicles — her car, her husband's, her son's, and his girlfriend's. Video shows three people wearing masks, holding their phones, and vandalizing three of the cars.

"They looked like they were throwing chocolate sauce and mustard, kind of just throwing it like that — and then feces on the doors of the driver's side," Ramos said.

Ramos said she and her family are now worried the vandals will return.

"It kind of stinks because now we had to add extra cameras, my neighbor had to put an extra camera, so now we're on high alert, you know, now what if they come back and do more damage?" Ramos said.

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Ramos said she doesn't know who would do something like this.

"We don't have any idea who they are and we don't have any issues with neighbors at all," Ramos said.

Ramos filed a police report and posted on several social media pages, including our Tampa Bay 28 Wesley Chapel Facebook group, asking for help identifying the suspects.

Neighbor Dave Halpern said he was shocked to hear about the incident and is now taking steps to improve his own home security.

"Security is always an issue, but now I have to think about it a little more. I mean, right in your own front yard," Halpern said. "I have lights on the side of my house. I'm going to be installing another camera in the front, and now I have to install another light because stuff like this can happen."

Halpern said he believes the teens or young adults responsible need to find better things to do this summer.

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"When I was a kid, we would grab a stick and a ball and we'd play, there's so many things to do stuff like this is just — I don't know," Halpern said.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating this juvenile disturbance. Deputies said it appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no public safety threat. The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.

If you have any information on this case, PSO said you can submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at +1 (800) 706-2488 and refer to case number 26019798, or submit a tip online, here.



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