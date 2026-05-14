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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 14

News Tonight 5.14
WFTS, File
News Tonight 5.14
Posted

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Temple Terrace may need $72 million water overhaul amid PFAS concerns

Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill while lawsuit proceeds

14-year-old East Lake student headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee

Ambulance

Forecast: Hot and mostly dry with late-day storms ahead

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said the region will experience dry weather through Saturday, with only slim chances of quick showers in inland locations such as Highlands and Polk counties.

Forecast: Hot and mostly dry with late-day storms ahead

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for May 14 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | May 14 8 p.m.

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