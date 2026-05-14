News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 14

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

The report states that both water treatment plants are nearing the end of their service life after supplying clean water to the city for more than 40 years.

WFTS

The Supreme Court on Thursday maintained access to the abortion pill Mifepristone, extending an earlier pause against new restrictions on the drug.

Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill while lawsuit proceeds

Tampa Bay 28's Erik Waxler has been covering Pasco County for all of Chris Nocco’s 15 years as sheriff, and sat down with him today to talk about his decision to resign and run for the state Senate. Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco talks about future after announcing plans to run for state senate seat

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Robert Boyd spoke with Park Allen, an 8th grader at East Lake Middle School Academy of Engineering, who will be competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

14-year-old East Lake student headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee

Manatee County Sheriff's Office said a man was charged with negligence after a nine-year-old used a gun to shoot a five-year-old.

KSTU

Forecast: Hot and mostly dry with late-day storms ahead

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said the region will experience dry weather through Saturday, with only slim chances of quick showers in inland locations such as Highlands and Polk counties.

Forecast: Hot and mostly dry with late-day storms ahead

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for May 14 from Tampa Bay 28: