Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco talks about future after announcing plans to run for state senate seat

ODESSA, Fla. — Chris Nocco is stepping down after 15 years as Pasco County sheriff to run for a seat in the Florida Senate, setting up a transition in leadership that voters will not directly decide this year.

Nocco announced he is resigning to run for the state senate seat currently held by Ed Hooper, who is retiring with two years remaining in his term.

Because Nocco is leaving office before the end of his term, Ron DeSantis will appoint the next Pasco County sheriff rather than voters choosing one in an election.

“In two years, in 2028, they get the decision,” Nocco said during a sit-down interview with Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler. “The good thing is they get a test run. The governor is going to appoint somebody. If after two years you don’t think the person is doing a good job, vote them out. It’s that easy.”

Nocco was appointed sheriff in 2011 by then-Gov. Rick Scott at age 35.

At the time, critics questioned his experience and political connections. Nocco defended those relationships during an interview shortly after taking office.

“I think those type of friendships and those type of connections are able to make Pasco a better place,” Nocco said. “To make our Sheriff’s Office better.”

During Nocco’s tenure, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office budget more than doubled to about $174.5 million as the county experienced rapid growth.

For years, there was speculation Nocco would eventually seek higher office.

“From the first moment I got here, you’re right Erik, it’s always been, ‘Nocco’s leaving. This is opening up. Nocco’s going to D.C. He’s going here,’” Nocco said.

Nocco said he sees the senate campaign as an opportunity to continue working on many issues at the state level, not just public safety.

“I’m actually excited to be part of that process that can implement good changes,” he said. “And honestly, I’ll always be in law enforcement. I’ll always be a sheriff, especially making sure from a public safety standpoint that our communities are always safe.”

Nocco’s political connections extend beyond Florida. Earlier in his career, he worked for Secretary of State Marco Rubio when Rubio served in the Florida House.

In 2020, Donald Trump appointed Nocco to the Homeland Security Advisory Council.

Asked whether he expects Trump’s endorsement in the senate race, Nocco downplayed the possibility.

“I don’t know if President Trump...right now...he’s got a lot going on,” Nocco said. “Whether it’s in China, Iran. I don’t think a state senate seat in Florida is his number one priority right now.”

The senate district Nocco plans to run in covers parts of northern Pinellas County and southwest Pasco County.

Nocco said he plans to remain sheriff until November, when the midterm elections take place.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.