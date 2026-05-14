Temple Terrace may need $72 million water overhaul amid PFAS concerns

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A new report says the Temple Terrace may need to spend roughly $72 million over the coming years to modernize its aging water treatment system and address PFAS, commonly called “forever chemicals,” in drinking water.

The 218-page Water Treatment Facilities Master Plan, completed by CHA Consulting and released this week, outlines major infrastructure concerns at the city’s two water treatment plants and recommends a long-term overhaul centered around the city’s Whiteway facility.

According to the report, both treatment plants are “nearing the end of service life” after supplying the city with water for more than 40 years. The report also states both plants “currently have higher-than-acceptable risks and need extensive rehabilitation.”

The plan estimates more than $30 million would be needed to rehab the aging infrastructure, with tens of millions more tied to PFAS treatment, water softening, and other future compliance needs.

Last year, Tampa Bay 28 first reported on elevated levels of PFAS found in Temple Terrace drinking water. The discovery sparked concern among community members and prompted city leaders to begin studying long-term treatment options.

One particular forever chemical, perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS, was measured at nearly five times the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s maximum contaminant level of 4.0 parts per trillion.

PFAS are man-made chemicals used in products like nonstick cookware, food packaging, stain-resistant fabrics, and firefighting foam. According to the EPA, exposure to certain PFAS chemicals has been linked to increased cancer risk and other health problems.

The report says testing found PFAS levels in city wells exceeded upcoming EPA drinking water standards, which prompted the need for additional treatment.

Consultants evaluated multiple options, including purchasing water from neighboring utilities, drilling new wells, and installing different treatment technologies.

Ultimately, the report recommends the city:

expand and modernize the Whiteway Water Treatment Plant,

convert the Sunningdale plant into a booster station,

and install nanofiltration technology capable of removing PFAS and reducing water hardness.

The report also notes the city’s current lime softening system is “currently non-functional,” which has contributed to long-standing complaints about hard water.

Erik Kravets said he hopes community members will review the findings and participate in upcoming discussions.

"Good policy starts with informed conversation, so I'm hoping residents will come to City Council on May 19 at 6 pm to hear the report and share their thoughts. We have several options to consider,” he wrote in a statement to Tampa Bay 28. “My goal is to have the best water, at the lowest cost, on the fastest realistic timeline, with the most durable solution for Temple Terrace."

The report will be presented during the Temple Terrace City Council meeting on May 19 at 6 p.m. A separate town hall focused on PFAS in the city’s water is scheduled for May 26 at the Lightfoot Center.

Read the full report below.



WTPsMasterPlanFinal 05.13.2026 by Tampa Bay 28