Wildfire breaks out on Oak Hills Golf Course property in Hernando County: HCFR

HERNANDO, CO. — UPDATE: The fire is now contained, per the Florida Forest Service’s Withlacoochee Forestry Center (FFS-WFC) on Facebook.
Hernando County Fire Rescue crews are working to extinguish a wildfire on the Oak Hills Golf Course property after a permitted burn escaped and ignited a large brush pile.
Officials said the blaze started at 10059 Northcliffe Boulevard when a contractor conducting a Florida Forest Service-approved burn with an Air Curtain Incinerator lost control of the fire.
Firefighters are battling spot fires in the area, and the FFS-WFC is en route to assist.
Smoke conditions are expected to persist until the fire is fully extinguished.
Air Curtain Incinerator burns are typically conducted in pits with air-assist devices that accelerate combustion at high temperatures, thereby limiting smoke impacts in surrounding areas.
HCFR is on scene of a wildfire on the Oak Hills Golf Course property at 10059 Northcliffe Blvd. A contractor conducting a permitted burn by @FFS_Withlacooch with an Air Curtain Incinerator (ACI) had the fire escape igniting a large brush pile. HCFR is working to extinguish spot… pic.twitter.com/vZk2qGDqyE
— Hernando County Fire (@HernandoCoFire) May 16, 2026
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