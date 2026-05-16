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Wildfire breaks out on Oak Hills Golf Course property in Hernando County: HCFR

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HCFR
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HERNANDO, CO. — UPDATE: The fire is now contained, per the Florida Forest Service’s Withlacoochee Forestry Center (FFS-WFC) on Facebook.

Hernando County Fire Rescue crews are working to extinguish a wildfire on the Oak Hills Golf Course property after a permitted burn escaped and ignited a large brush pile.

Officials said the blaze started at 10059 Northcliffe Boulevard when a contractor conducting a Florida Forest Service-approved burn with an Air Curtain Incinerator lost control of the fire.

Firefighters are battling spot fires in the area, and the FFS-WFC is en route to assist.

Smoke conditions are expected to persist until the fire is fully extinguished.

Air Curtain Incinerator burns are typically conducted in pits with air-assist devices that accelerate combustion at high temperatures, thereby limiting smoke impacts in surrounding areas.

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