News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 18

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around Florida. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

A Florida man is facing over a dozen charges, including manslaughter, after he is accused of driving drunk, crashing into multiple vehicles and driving off.

FHP

A Hillsborough County couple says Chase Bank held nearly $100,000 of their flood insurance payout for more than a year while they struggled to rebuild their Ruskin home after Hurricane Helene. Tampa Bay 28 I-Team reporter Susan El Khoury was able to help the couple get their money.

Florida couple rebuilding after Hurricane Helene claim bank held $100K insurance payout

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler is looking into the pitch to lure defense companies to Pasco County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is renewing his push for a major property tax overhaul, arguing Florida homeowners need relief after years of rising bills tied to higher home values.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says summer-like afternoon rains are expected to continue this week.

Hot temperatures and possible showers in the Tampa Bay area

More of the top stories for May 18 from Tampa Bay 28: