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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 18

News Tonight May 18
WFTS
News Tonight May 18
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and last updated

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around Florida. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

DUI crash US 19 Hudson

Florida couple rebuilding after Hurricane Helene claim bank held $100K insurance payout

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says summer-like afternoon rains are expected to continue this week.

Hot temperatures and possible showers in the Tampa Bay area

More of the top stories for May 18 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | May 18 8 p.m.

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