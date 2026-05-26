News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 25

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Forecast: Showers and storms to close out Memorial Day

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake for Monday, May 25, 2026— Showers and storms to close out Memorial Day.

Forecast: Showers and storms to close out Memorial Day

More of the top stories for May 25 from Tampa Bay 28: