Memorial Day feels different now for family of fallen Winter Haven soldier

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — For many Americans, Memorial Day means cook-outs, a day off, and the unofficial start of summer.

But for one Polk County family, the holiday now carries a much heavier meaning.

Major Cody Khork, a Winter Haven native and Army officer killed earlier this year in the opening days of the war with Iran, is buried at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Khork was one of six Americans killed during an Iranian drone strike on a U.S. facility in Kuwait.

The 35-year-old Military Police officer was a graduate of Florida Southern College and had served multiple overseas deployments during his Army career.

On Memorial Day, Khork’s father, James, and stepmother, Stacey, visited his gravesite following a ceremony honoring the nation’s fallen service members.

James Khork said he never imagined Memorial Day would one day mean standing at his son’s grave.

“We used to observe it at our house with a cookout like everyone else,” he said. “I didn’t think I’d be visiting my son right here.”

Even through the grief, the family says there is comfort in coming to the cemetery.

“I’ve found when I’m here, and when I leave, I’m a little bit more at ease,” James said. “Coming here is hard. Once I’m here, it gets better, and I can leave at ease.”

“Because what better company to leave our son in?” Stacey Khork added.

The family says grief continues to come in waves, especially on days like Memorial Day.

“You ebb and flow,” Stacey said. “We grieved in front of a nation. We did not have a private funeral. It wasn’t your normal, average, everyday thing that most people experience when they have a loved one pass.”

They say the holiday has forced them to reflect more deeply on the sacrifices made by fallen service members and their families.

“It’s really hit home now,” James Khork said. “I just hope everybody takes the time to think about the sacrifices everybody has put out so we can live like the way we do.”

Despite the pain, the Khorks say they also feel pride in both Cody’s military service and in the impact he made on others during his life.

A scholarship fund has also been created in Cody Khork’s name at Florida Southern College, his alma mater, helping carry on his legacy for future ROTC students.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.