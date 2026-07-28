Pacific Rim remains temporarily closed after a fire destroyed nearly everything inside

SARASOTA, Fla. — A popular Sarasota restaurant remains temporarily closed after a fire destroyed nearly everything inside more than a week ago.

On July 18, the Sarasota Fire Department responded to Pacific Rim on Hillview Street located in Southside Village in Sarasota.

Veth Senenoi, owner of Pacific Rim, said a woman at a nearby business called 911 after seeing smoke.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 6:50 a.m.

Senenoi took Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Julie Salomone around the restaurant.

He has been cleaning up the mess for more than a week.

"This use to be the sushi bar right here, we tore everything down," said Senenoi.

The restaurant first opened nearly thirty years ago in 1998. His restaurant has been a place for celebrations like anniversaries and birthdays.

"I don't think of this as my restaurant, I think it's the community's restaurant," he said.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $120,000 to help the owners with repairs, necessities and to support the staff.

Senenoi said other restaurants and businesses have supported his staff and offered them temporary jobs.

He said he's grateful for the community's support. He's read messages people have left for him online and through the GoFundMe page.

"Thank God for the community. They're amazing. I cry every time I read every comment," said Senenoi.

He said he hopes to reopen the restaurant by the end of the year, but there is a lot of work to do.

"I will be here 24/7 every single day until we reopen as soon as possible," he said.