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Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles during hit and run in Highlands County: FHP

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Florida Highway Patrol said a Tampa man died after a hit-and-run crash in Highlands County.

FHP said two vehicles were traveling south on North Central Ave approaching the intersection of Bareberry Loop. A pedestrian was partially lying on the southbound lane and grass shoulder, and a bicycle was found nearby, although the pedestrian was not on it at the time.

The first vehicle hit with the pedestrian then the second vehicle, which was driving a little further behind, also hit the pedestrian.

FHP said the driver of the first vehicle did not stay on the scene following the crash but was last seen turning onto Winthrop Street. The driver of the second vehicle also did not stay on the scene following the crash, but their details remain unknown.

Authorities said the pedestrian, a 41-year-old man from Tampa, died at the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact FHP or Crimestoppers.

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