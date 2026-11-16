‘$1,500 later’: Honeymooners stuck in Tampa after flights repeatedly canceled

TAMPA, Fla. — Jeremy Woods and his wife should have been home days ago. Instead, the newlyweds are stuck in Tampa until at least Tuesday after their trip home from their honeymoon turned into a series of canceled flights, a drive across Florida, and roughly $1,500 in unexpected expenses.

The couple was returning to Las Vegas after a honeymoon in the Bahamas when their travel troubles began during a layover in Orlando.

Woods said an FAA ground stop went into effect while they were there. When he couldn't reschedule, the couple drove from Orlando to Tampa in hopes of catching another flight.

That didn't work either.

“I wasn't able to reschedule, so I had to drive from Orlando to here, Tampa,” Woods said. “Got a flight the next day, that flight got canceled, got rescheduled later that day, that flight got canceled, and now we got rescheduled to Tuesday.”

The cancellations left the couple scrambling for somewhere to stay.

“I didn’t know this hotel had a connecting hotel, but $1,500 later, I had no choice, so here we are,” Woods said.

Beyond the immediate cost, Woods said the experience has him questioning future trips.

“Do I think this will be the last time that this happens? No, and that's what really concerns me,” he said. “I've got future trips coming up. Now it has me second-guessing: do I really want to go on these trips? And if I do, I'm traveling by car. I'm not flying.”

The couple's ordeal illustrates the lingering impact flight disruptions can have on travelers even after airport operations begin returning to normal.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has pointed to aging air traffic control technology as part of the problem and warned that more disruptions could occur if those systems aren't modernized.

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