Post Malone postpones tour, reschedules Tampa date to July

TAMPA, Fla. — Post Malone canceled some dates for his "Post Malone and Jelly Roll Present: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2" and rescheduled the Tampa show to July.

In February, Post Malone and Jelly Roll announced their tour and said they were coming to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on May 29. That date has since been rescheduled for July 8.

According to the Ticketmaster site, the tour's start date has also been pushed back from its original May 13 start, with some dates, like Birmingham, AL, and El Paso, TX, canceled completely.

The tour will now start on June 9 in Charlotte, NC.

Post Malone is a nine-times diamond-certified artist, and Jelly Roll is a 3x Grammy Award winner.