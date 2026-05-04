Lakeland teacher arrested for vandalizing vehicle of ex-boyfriend's girlfriend: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland elementary school teacher was arrested and charged after investigators say she vandalized a vehicle belonging to her ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said 54-year-old Deanna Kay Parks was arrested Friday evening and charged with felony criminal mischief. Detectives said the incident happened on April 26 at around 12:45 a.m. while the victim’s vehicle was parked at her boyfriend’s home on Yarborough Lane in Lakeland.

The victim found her car moved about 20 feet from where it had been parked, with damage to the rear bumper and scratches on both sides.

Detectives say Parks sent a profane text message to her ex-boyfriend during that period. Investigators found her black 2025 Jeep had damage consistent with hitting the victim’s car, including paint transfer, and evidence showing her vehicle was in the area when the crime occurred.

Parks denied involvement during questioning, later claiming she had been in a "fender bender" weeks prior.

According to Polk County Public Schools, "Ms. Parks is still a PCPS employee, this incident is being reviewed by school district staff."