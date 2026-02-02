Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Post Malone, Jelly Roll to bring their stadium tour to Tampa in May

Chiefs Cowboys Football
Gareth Patterson/AP
Post Malone performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
TAMPA, Fla. — Post Malone and Jelly Roll are coming to Tampa with their new tour, "Post Malone and Jelly Roll Present: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2."

The tour will stop in Tampa on Friday, May 29, at Raymond James Stadium.

Post Malone is a nine-times diamond-certified artist and Jelly Roll is a 3x Grammy Award winner.

Presale begins Friday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. General sale begins Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. To sign up for presale, click here.

