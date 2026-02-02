Post Malone, Jelly Roll to bring their stadium tour to Tampa in May

TAMPA, Fla. — Post Malone and Jelly Roll are coming to Tampa with their new tour, "Post Malone and Jelly Roll Present: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2."
The tour will stop in Tampa on Friday, May 29, at Raymond James Stadium.
Post Malone is a nine-times diamond-certified artist and Jelly Roll is a 3x Grammy Award winner.
Presale begins Friday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. General sale begins Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. To sign up for presale, click here.
How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news
As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.
AI is making fake news harder to spot: How journalists at PolitiFact debunk it