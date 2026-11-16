Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Half Marathon sells out ahead of 50th running

TAMPA, Fla. — The half marathon for the 50th running of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is officially sold out, race organizers announced Monday.

The Publix Gasparilla Half Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 21, as part of the 2027 Gasparilla Distance Classic race weekend in Tampa.

For runners who missed out on regular registration, organizers say there is still another way to get to the starting line.

A limited number of charity bibs will be available for the half marathon, allowing runners to secure an entry while raising money for one of three Heritage Charities.

Those charities include Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay and Friends of Tampa Recreation.

The half marathon is one of four distances scheduled for the Feb. 20-21 race weekend. The event also includes a 5K, 8K and 15K, along with several challenges that combine multiple races over the weekend.

Registration is open through Feb. 14, with the next price increase coming on Dec. 1.