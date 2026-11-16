Rare genetic condition is slowly stealing teen's cognitive abilities, new treatment brings hope

SPRING HILL, Fla. — On a warm Florida day, on a typical neighborhood street, Jackson Resch and his dad Kyle take the scooter out for a spin.

“We’re doing a little segment on you, because you're so special,” Kyle whispers to Jackson as he fixes his shirt.

Kyle is a supportive dad; any stranger could see. Jackson’s mom, Autumn, is too.

“He's happy, and that's really what matters to us: that he is,” she said. “He's happy, he loves his brother, he's in a family that loves him.”

WATCH: Rare condition affects teen's cognitive abilities, new treatment brings hope

Rare genetic condition is slowly stealing teen's cognitive abilities; new treatment could bring it to a halt.

What Jackson doesn’t know is that Autumn and Kyle are trying to save his life.

“We gotta be strong and hold the burden for him through and through,” Autumn said.

He has a condition called Sanfilippo, and it’s slowly stealing his cognitive abilities. It’s essentially Alzheimers for kids. One day he’ll lose his ability to walk, talk, and remember.

“He was diagnosed September 10th of this year, and then September 17th the FDA approved the first-ever treatment for his type of Sanfilippo. It was kind of a roller coaster because we knew that there was a potential approval for something that could possibly help him. But it was definitely devastating,” Autumn said.

It still is devastating. But with every breakdown that comes with the what-if, there’s hope.

“FAYUVY is not a cure, so our goal with FAYUVY is to stabilize the condition and to hopefully halt or slow the progression,” said Autumn.

Sanfilippo is an MPS disorder — MPS stands for Mucopolysaccharidoses — which is a rare genetic disorder. About 1 in 70,000 babies are born with it.

The body is lacking an enzyme that breaks down cellular waste. It builds up with every passing year and damages the body and its organs.

Kids with Sanfilippo typically develop normally and begin to lose what they’ve learned when they hit pre-school.

“When you're dealing with a rare or ultra-rare genetic disorder, these kids have no other treatment options. They're just sliding off a cliff with their symptoms accumulating, and there's no recovery,” said Scott Loiler, the Chief Scientific Officer at the National MPS Society. “I mean, even the gene therapy, the best you can hope for is to stabilize these kids. They're not gonna grow new neurons. Once those neurons are dead, they're gone.”

There are four types of Sanfilippo — A, B, C, and D. Type A is the only one with FDA-approved therapy called FAYUVY.

I sat down virtually with Scott Loiler, the Chief Scientific Officer at the National MPS Society. He told me this gene therapy has been around for a long time, but wasn’t approved until September 2026 because of delays with the FDA. Loiler said that just can’t happen anymore, especially when it’s life or death.

”You know, just the delay in getting this approval — it might have cost 30 young kids their lives just in waiting for this drug to be approved,” he said. “That to me is unconscionable when we're in this drug development industry, cause I did drug development for most of my career.”

And there are kids in end stage right now.

“They're really the pioneers and the reason why these clinical trials are here, and they're the reason why these kids are gonna be saved in the future,” Autumn said.

Jackson has a variant of the condition which causes his regression to move slower, and it’s what led to him being underdiagnosed at first.

“He was diagnosed around age 10 with autism and ADHD. They said it was one of the worst cases of ADHD that they've seen,” said Autumn.

Then he got genetic testing, which gave the official Sanfilippo diagnosis. The National MPS Society’s big hope is to get MPS disorders added to the Recommended Uniform Screening Panel. A simple prick of the heel right at birth to test early.

“If we could test these babies, lives could be changed. They could find out right away,” said Autumn. “They could seek clinical trials. They could seek treatment. They can take FAYUVY if they're type A.”

Because if caught early enough, before any damage is done, FAYUVY may stop Sanfilippo in its tracks. But Loiler said challenges stand in the way.

“It takes many years for the states to get funding to do this testing, the facilities to do the testing because each test is different, it's unique, it costs money to develop tests and acquire the reagents and training of people,” said Loiler. “So, we need better programs to implement it faster.”

For now, the Resch family waits to see when Jackson can get FAYUVI.

“I like you, Mom! I like you!” Said Jackson, as he wrapped his arms around her neck.

“Oh, I like you too,” she said, with a smile. “I love you, buddy.”

That waiting doesn’t stop the kitchen-table moments the Resch family shares, and all the joy that comes with them.

“We are stardust on a rock floating through space. So let's live it up while we're here,” Autumn said.

ULTRAGENYX is the manufacturer of FAYUVI. Autumn told me they’ve been really devoted to helping families with cost and access to the treatment. It’s a one-time infusion treatment, and it costs around $3.9 million. They’re hoping insurance, Blue Cross Blue Shield, steps in.

There are also potentially serious side effects, and that’s something the Resch family has to weigh.