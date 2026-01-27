Residents in Tampa Bay region under one-day-per-week watering restrictions: Officials

TAMPA, Fla. — Residents in the Tampa Bay region are under water restrictions due to a rainfall deficit.

Southwest Florida Water Management District said its governing board has voted to restrict all residents to one day per week of watering.

The modified phase 2 restrictions apply to all of Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Sumter counties; portions of Charlotte, Highlands and Lake counties; the City of Dunnellon and The Villages in Marion County; and the portion of Gasparilla Island in Lee County from Feb. 8 through July 1.

The district said the area is at 13-inch rainfall deficit compared to the average 12-month total.

Restrictions apply, if your address (house number) ends in the following:



...0 or 1, water only on Monday

...2 or 3, water only on Tuesday

...4 or 5, water only on Wednesday

...6 or 7, water only on Thursday

...8 or 9*, water only on Friday

* and locations without a discernible address

The district said properties under 2 acres may water only before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Properties over two acres may water before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. (unless your city or county already has stricter hours in effect).

Water use is allowed for annual pressure washing or in preparation for painting and sealing. The district said home car washing at home is only allowed on your lawn watering day.