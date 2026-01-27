Search ongoing for missing teen girl last seen in Brooksville: HCSO

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A search is underway for a teenage girl last seen in Brooksville.
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is looking for help in locating 13-year-old Cherrish Arnold.
Cherrish left her home on Armstrong Street in Brooksville shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, after an argument with a family member, according the HCSO report.
HCSO said she has not been seen since.
Cherrish is described as 5-foot-2 inches, 114 pounds, with black braided hair and brown eyes.
HCSO said she was last seen wearing a multi-colored top and shorts, along with a shoulder length wig.
If you have seen Cherrish Arnold or know about her current location, HCSO is asking you to please contact them at 352-754-6830.
