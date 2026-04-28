PALM HARBOR, Fla. — An army veteran and retired East Lake Fire Rescue firefighter was diagnosed with cancer nearly two weeks ago.

Dennis Hejl worked as a firefighter and EMT at East Lake Fire Rescue for 27 years. He retired as a district chief from the fire department in 2009.

WATCH: Retired East Lake Fire Rescue firefighter diagnosed with cancer

Retired East Lake Fire Rescue firefighter diagnosed with cancer

Mary Hejl Ellington said she grew up around East Lake Fire Rescue Station 57, where her father worked.

She said her father's cancer diagnosis turned her world upside down.

"He's having a procedure, going to the ER. He doesn't feel well, and then you hear now it's cancer. It's shocking," said Mary Hejl Ellington, Dennis's daughter.

The 70-year-old went to the VA for an appointment, then pushed to go to the emergency room.

He said he was suffering from weight loss, fluid in the abdomen, and difficulty eating.

"Kind of numb at first. It had to sink in. I'm 70 years old," said Dennis.

Mary said her father has an appointment with Moffitt Cancer Center next month.

"At the VA, they told us that it's advanced liver cancer. Every option that they gave us, they said it was palliative. There's no way to cure it at this point. Its a 15 cm on his liver. We wanted to get a second opinion," she said.

Mary said the diagnosis has been difficult for her family. Her mom and dad have been married for 40 years and first met in the first grade.

A GoFundMe page is raising money for medical bills and home care.

"To know how many people love my father and are showing up to support him is just, it's amazing. He's shown up to support so many people over the years just being a fireman and just being him," she said.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.