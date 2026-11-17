NEW PORT RICHEY — As homelessness and poverty continue to challenge communities across the Tampa Bay area, local churches and nonprofit organizations are stepping up to help people meet their most basic needs.

At First United Methodist Church in New Port Richey, volunteers provide hot meals twice a week and offer food, clothing and encouragement to people facing difficult circumstances.

Church Feeds Homeless

For Leon Rogers, that support has made a meaningful difference.

Rogers says he fell in with the wrong crowd when he was younger, leading to years of drug and alcohol addiction.

“I became homeless on the street for almost ten years,” Rogers said.

Eventually, he decided he was ready for a change and entered a sober living program. But getting back on his feet wasn't easy. He said it took months to find a job, and by then, he was already struggling to catch up on rent.

Keeping steady employment and finding reliable transportation have remained challenges.

Recently, people at from another church he attended surprised him with a scooter to help him get around.

“I literally cried because I didn’t know how good it was, how people could be good to me,” Rogers said.

The church's food program, run by Joyce Bruce, has become an important resource for people throughout the community. Bruce said the number of people receiving meals has doubled in just the past couple of months.

“It’s a very big problem and it gets bigger all the time,” Bruce said.

She said while some people who visit the church are looking for a way out of homelessness, others have become accustomed to living on the streets and are not ready to make a change.

Sometimes, even family members struggle to get loved ones to accept help, she said.

Bruce said the church has developed relationships with many of the people who come for meals, recognizing that for some, it's the only place they have to turn.

“There are a great bunch of them that really do want to get off the street. A lot of these people come here. This is their only place to come get a meal. And we get to know them pretty well,” she said.

The church also provides clothing and other assistance when possible.

For Rogers, the kindness he's received has helped restore his faith in people and given him hope that his circumstances will improve.

“Even though things were great and they just fell, things going to get better,” Rogers said.

For more information about First United Methodist Church's food program in New Port Richey, residents can contact the church directly with the link below.