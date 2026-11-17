PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the suspect involved in a pursuit and hit-and-run in Pasco County.

On Nov. 16, an FHP trooper was driving southbound on I-75 when they said they saw a motorcyclist riding in the lane next to them, speeding by and weaving through traffic. The motorcycle also didn't have a license plate.

The trooper turned on their lights and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect sped up and tried to evade the trooper, and eventually got off the interstate at the SR 56 exit. While exiting the highway, the suspect threw a DeWalt tool battery out of his backpack onto the side of the road. It was later recovered as evidence.

The suspect continued on SR 56 through the Grand Cypress and Wesley Chapel Blvd traffic signals, and after making sure traffic was clear, the trooper followed.

The pursuit continued on SR 54 until the trooper lost sight of the suspect near Collier Parkway.

FHP said that after issuing a BOLO for the suspect, another trooper in the area assisted with the search before the pursuit was completely called off.

The trooper then responded to a hit-and-run crash where a woman reported a motorcyclist hit her vehicle while speeding and splitting lanes. The suspect fled and did not provide any information. The victim provided a description of the motorcycle and suspect that matched the one from the pursuit.

Anyone with any information on the suspect in this case is asked to contact FHP or Crime Stoppers.