Search underway for missing divers in Lake Jackson near Sebring: SPD

SEBRING, Fla. — Multiple agencies were undergoing search efforts late Sunday night for divers reported missing in Lake Jackson near City Pier Beach, according to the Sebring Police Department (SPD).

Officials first responded around 8:50 p.m. following reports of missing divers in the water. Sebring police and fire crews were joined by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Highlands County Emergency Management and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, according to an SPD Facebook post.

Shortly before midnight, the search remained active, with boats and drones in use. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while first responders remain on scene and to refrain from operating any personal drones during the search, SPD said.

Officials also asked anyone who had been swimming or diving on the east side of Lake Jackson, between the Sebring Elks Lodge and the Sebring Pier, after 7 p.m. Sunday and has since exited the lake to contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 863-402-7200.

The investigation and search efforts remain ongoing.