Sebring police investigating vehicle striking patrons outside Back Alley Bar & Grill: SPD

SEBRING, Fla. — Police are investigating after a vehicle struck multiple people outside Sebring's Back Alley Bar & Grill early Saturday morning, according to the Sebring Police Department (SPD).

SPD said officers were already on scene when an argument broke out in the parking lot, escalating into a physical fight.

After the altercation, a group entered a vehicle, and the driver allegedly began driving into patrons who were attempting to continue the fight, according to an SPD Facebook post.

Officers stopped the vehicle and detained a woman as a suspect. However, no arrests have been made as investigators work to gather additional evidence, review video footage and identify potential victims or other suspects, SPD said.

Police said no one suffered life-threatening injuries, and they are grateful the situation did not result in deaths.

In a statement posted Saturday on Facebook, Back Alley Bar & Grill said, "Our prayers are with every person injured, their loved ones, our staff and everyone affected by this heartbreaking situation. We are devastated by what has occurred and are holding all involved close in our thoughts during this difficult time."

The post added, "Violence of any kind is something we do not condone, tolerate or ever want associated with our establishment. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue their investigation. Out of respect for those affected, we ask for compassion, prayer and patience."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sebring Police Department at 863-471-5107 or submit an anonymous tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).