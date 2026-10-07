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Sebring teen charged with homicide after shooting: SPD

Detectives believe it occurred during a drug deal
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SEBRING, FLA. — A 16-year-old Sebring resident was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man during what detectives believe was a drug deal, police said.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Sebring Police Department responded to the area of Melady Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old William Stall of Avon Park inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting occurred during a drug deal, according to a Sebring Police Department report. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

On Wednesday morning, with assistance from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, investigators located the suspect and took him into custody.

Tampa Bay 28 is not identifying the suspect because he is a minor.

The teen was charged with robbery and murder during the commission of a robbery. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

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