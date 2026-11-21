BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said there is an increased law enforcement presence near Holden Drive in Brooksville after a tree limb landed on a worker.
Deputies said the incident involved a tree-cutting crew and the injured worker was transported to the hospital for treatment.
There is no danger to the public, according to deputies.
MacDill Air Force Base housing lawsuit grows to 105 military families alleging unsafe conditions, mold
A lawsuit against the company managing privatized housing at MacDill Air Force Base has more than doubled in size, with 105 military families now alleging they lived in unsafe and unhealthy conditions. The amended complaint represents more than 450 people and spans 924 pages.