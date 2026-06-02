ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The City of St. Pete Beach said it has sent out several warnings to businesses that are violating the city ordinance during turtle nesting season.

Scott Sugden is the owner of Shadracks near Pass-a-Grille Beach.

He said he received a notice of violation about the lights on his outdoor sign last month.

"I got that certified letter. It said, shut the sign off. I shut the sign off. I haven't been in violation at all since that point," said Sugden.

WATCH: Shadracks on St. Pete Beach issued warning over lights during turtle nesting season

Shadracks on St. Pete Beach issued warning over lights in turtle nesting season

Sugden said the sign has been outside the business for more than 50 years. It has never been an issue.

The letter from the city stated that if he did not comply, he could face a a $250 citation each day.

Turtle nesting season on St. Pete Beach started on May 1st and runs to the end of October.

Hatchlings use moonlight to guide them to the water.

Sugden fears if he keeps the lights off, people may think the bar is closed.

"We definitely could lose some business. Some of our locals, the people who have been here a long time, they're going to continue to find us, but anybody that just might happen to come by at 10:00 p.m. or 11:00 p.m. at night, they're not going to know we're open, said Sugden.

WFTS

Sugden said he understands the city ordinance protects sea turtles, but he said his bar is not beachfront property.

His bar on 8th Avenue is located more than a block from the beach. He also said there are dunes and a concrete barrier before you hit the street or parking lot.

He pointed out that the closest sea turtle nest is more than a mile from his business.

"The closest sea turtle nest of what I was told was at the Don CeSar, right now. It's more than a mile away so here should be some sort of proximity clause maybe they could work in if sea turtle nest was close, we would gladly and I mean gladly turn our sign off, but the closest sea turtle nest is more than a mile away and when they hatch, they're not coming here," he said.

The City of St. Pete Beach said currently, there are three sea turtle nests, with two by the Don CeSar.

Sugden said he could change the lights around his business to amber or red.

He does not want to keep the lights off for the next several months.

"No matter what I choose to do, I'm going to have to pay money in order to do it," he said.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.